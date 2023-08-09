At least 11 missing following fire in French vacation home hosting people with disabilities By Pierre Bairin, CNN Aug 9, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paris (CNN) — Eleven people are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a vacation home in eastern France early Wednesday morning, authorities said.The fire in the Wintzenheim, a small town near the German border about 315 miles east of Paris, broke out at about 6:30 a.m. local time and was brought under control by 9 a.m.The house had been hosting people with disabilities during the summer holidays.This is a developing story. More details to comeThe-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular One dead and one injured after crash in Yakima County UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Kennewick, man identified Pasco man found dead in vehicle, authorities investigating it as homicide New state funding allows Zillah HS students to earn an AA degree for less than $500 Federal prosecutors charge 7th man in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder Latest News New state funding allows Zillah HS students to earn an AA degree for less than $500 Federal prosecutors charge 7th man in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder West Nile Virus found in Grant County Franklin County Fire District seeking Levy after surge in call volumes 'Operation Christmas Child' filling shoeboxes full of school supplies for kids in need More News