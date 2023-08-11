Asylum-seekers removed from controversial UK barge after bacteria discovered

Asylum-seekers have been removed from a controversial barge in southern England after Legionella bacteria was discovered in the water – days after experts warned of the risk of infection.

 Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Thirty-nine asylum-seekers disembarked the Bibby Stockholm barge, a UK Home Office spokesperson said in a statement Friday – just days after they were first housed in it.

