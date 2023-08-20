(CNN) — With more than 95% of the ballots counted, anti-corruption candidate Bernardo Arévalo, from the progressive Movimiento Semilla party, appeared to have won Guatemala’s presidential election on Sunday, beating former first lady Sandra Torres by 59.1% to 36.1% of votes cast, according to official data from the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

It is a stunning turnaround for the former diplomat who reinvigorated a race that has been plagued by fears of democratic backsliding after the state disqualified opposition candidates who spoke out against corruption – drawing concerns from rights groups and Western allies.