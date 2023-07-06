(CNN) — A Chinese nationalist pundit known for his inflammatory criticism of the United States has attracted ridicule online after he was shown attending a party celebrating Independence Day at the US embassy in Beijing – and apparently having a great time while there.

Sima Nan, a 67-year-old blogger, rode the wave of rising nationalism in China to become one of the country’s most influential online commentators, amassing more than 40 million followers across various Chinese social media platforms.