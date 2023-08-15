(CNN) — They’re your childhood climbing frame, a canopy to shelter from the rain, a shady place to have a picnic; they offer sanctuary, fruit, a home for wildlife, protection against flooding and pollution, and an insight into the hidden history of the land – we are, of course, talking about trees.

In this year’s edition of the annual contest organized by the Woodland Trust, a non-profit headquartered in Lincolnshire, England, 13 of the UK’s very best trees will compete to be crowned “Tree of the Year.”