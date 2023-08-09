American woman charged in Bahamas in alleged murder-for-hire plot against her husband released on bail

American Lindsay Shiver arrives at a court hearing in the Bahamas on August 9.

 CNN

(CNN) — American Lindsay Shiver, accused of conspiring to kill her husband with two co-defendants in the Bahamas, was granted bail of $100,000 by Bahamian Supreme Court Justice Cherly Grant Thompson on Wednesday.

She will be outfitted with an electronic monitoring device and must comply with an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. As Shiver walked into court wearing ripped jeans and a T-shirt, spectators yelled questions but it did not appear she replied to anyone.

