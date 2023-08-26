Aircraft ‘incident’ involving US defense personnel reported during military exercise in Australia By Heather Chen, CNN Aug 26, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — An aircraft ‘incident’ involving US defense personnel has taken place near the city of Darwin, Australia, officials have confirmed.The incident took place mid-morning on Sunday local time on Melville Island, during Exercise Predator’s Run 2023, said a spokesperson for the Australian Department of Defence.The spokesman said at this moment the “focus is on the incident response and ensuring the safety of those involved.”No further information was provided about any possible casualties.This is a breaking news story. More to come.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular DNA test shows remains of WWII soldier from Yakima were misidentified for 70+ years Subway sold itself to a private equity firm. Here's what it means for the chain and customers How a new WA law is affecting Tri-Cities drug arrests Professional wrestler Bray Wyatt dies at age 36, WWE says BTK serial killer is in the news again. Here's why and some background about his case Latest News DNA test shows remains of WWII soldier from Yakima were misidentified for 70+ years Hot Hazy Weekend...Cool and Wet Next Week! Walla Walla starting 'Berm Reduction' program to help those with disabilities Tri-City Dust Devils donating to 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' Benton PUD celebrates National Hydropower Day at GESA Carousel of Dreams More News