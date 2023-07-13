(CNN) — Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey told a court in London Thursday in his ongoing sexual assault trial that he touched the complainant – who is one of four men who made allegations against the actor – in a “romantic and intimate” way.

“He was funny and charming and flirtatious; over time we began … I’m assuming it was me … began to touch him in more romantic and intimate ways,” Spacey told London’s Southwark Crown Court.