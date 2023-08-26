(CNN) — One of only 15 competition prize editions ever published of a rare “Harry Potter” book, which nearly went up in flames earlier this year, will soon go up for auction.

In 2012, a then-15-year-old Carina Haouchine, from Scotland, scored a winning copy of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” published to mark the books’ 15th anniversary, according to United Kingdom-based Hansons Auctioneers.