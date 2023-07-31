A planet’s atmosphere is blasted away by a star and Hubble captures it

This artist's illustration shows the shadow of a planet passing in front of the red dwarf star AU Microscopii. Blue clouds depict the planet's atmosphere, which is evaporating as the star blasts the planet with radiation.

 NASA/ESA/Joseph Olmsted (STScI)

(CNN) — The Hubble Space Telescope captured an unexpected observation of a nearby planet that’s having its atmosphere blasted away by energetic outbursts from its star. It’s a dramatic change from the last time Hubble checked up on the planetary system and saw nothing amiss.

The red dwarf star, called AU Microscopii, or AU Mic, is located outside of our solar system 32 light-years from Earth, which is relatively close (astronomically speaking). It’s home to one of the youngest planetary systems ever observed, and the star is less than 100 million years old, a mere fraction of the age of our 4.6-billion-year-old sun.