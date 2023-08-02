A newly discovered colossal whale might be the heaviest animal ever, study finds

(CNN) — A colossal ancient whale discovered in Peru might be the heaviest animal on record, according to a new study.

At an estimated body mass of 85 to 340 metric tons (187,393 to 749,572 pounds), the heft of the now-extinct Perucetus colossus is equivalent to or exceeds that of the blue whale, which had indisputably been considered the animal with the greatest body mass until now, said Giovanni Bianucci, first author of the study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.