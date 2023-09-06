(CNN) — A grave unearthed in 1960 led researchers to hypothesize that Neanderthals interred their dead with flowers — challenging the prevailing view that the ancient humans were dumb and brutish. Now scientists say a key piece of evidence from the site, which helped shape the study of Neanderthals, might have been misinterpreted.

Archaeologist Ralph Solecki discovered the flower burial, as it came to be known, while exploring Shanidar Cave in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq. He found several Neanderthal specimens in the 1950s, and in 1960, he identified a male skeleton that became known as Shanidar 4. The 65,000-year-old remains were surrounded by clumps of pollen.