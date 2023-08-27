A country where kissing is a custom reels from a major exception

President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales (R) kisses Jennifer Hermoso of Spain (L) during the medal ceremony of FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20.

 Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Madrid (CNN) — In Spain kissing is a widely-accepted custom. Friends and family do it, whether woman to woman, woman to man, or man to man. It can be lips to cheek or a little kissing sound. There are numerous variants, and even strangers greet each other this way.

But not all kisses are welcome, especially if considered by the recipient as an “impulse-driven, sexist out of place act without any consent.” That’s what Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales is learning, after putting both of his hands on the head of star player Jennifer Hermoso and planting a direct kiss, right on her lips.