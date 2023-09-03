(CNN) — Four astronauts concluded their six-month stay aboard the International Space Station on Saturday and are heading for a splashdown off the coast of Florida days after Hurricane Idalia ravaged parts of the state.

The astronauts, members of the Crew-6 mission run jointly by NASA and SpaceX, boarded their Crew Dragon capsule on Saturday and departed the space station at 7:05 am ET. The crew is expected to spend one day aboard the 13-foot-wide vehicle as it maneuvers through Earth’s orbit and toward its target landing site.