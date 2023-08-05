21 injured after 5.5 magnitude earthquake in China By CNN's Beijing bureau Aug 5, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit Pingyuan county in eastern China’s Shandong province early on Sunday morning, injuring 21 people.The earthquake struck at 2:33 a.m. local time with a 10km depth at the epicenter, according to China Earthquake Networks Center – a subsidiary of China Earthquake Administration.As of Sunday morning, 21 people from the cities of Dezhou and Liaocheng had been reported as injured, officials said.State broadcaster CCTV reported that 126 houses had collapsed as a result of the earthquake.Emergency rescue teams have been dispatched.The Chinese capital Beijing, over 300km from the epicenter, felt tremors overnight, according to the Beijing Municipal Earthquake Bureau.Beijing Railway announced the cancellation of over 60 trains on Sunday.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Yakima Valley launches first local crime lab in Washington state Voters Speak: 3 Richland School Board members recalled Vista Field hosts first ArtWalk amid summer activity push Kennewick Fire investigating Cascade blaze as suspicious Coroner: Man found dead off of US 97 in Toppenish likely died in a hit-and-run Latest News Tieton Arts & Humanities hosts art supply donation drive to help local teachers Kennewick Fire investigating Cascade blaze as suspicious Scattered Storms Tonight and Through the Weekend...Sunshine and Nice Temperatures Next Week Vista Field hosts first ArtWalk amid summer activity push E.coli found in Terrace Heights Water System, water boil advisory in place More News