(CNN) — Dozens of Central American migrants, including 23 unaccompanied children, were rescued Friday from a box truck abandoned on the side of a highway amid sweltering temperatures in the southeastern state of Veracruz, according to the Mexico’s National Institute of Migration (INM).

“The INM rescued 148 migrants who were traveling overcrowded in the box of a trailer and were abandoned in life-threatening conditions on the side of the Minatitlán, Cordova highway,” the institute said in a statement.