14 dead as plane carrying tourists crashes in Brazil By Sahar Akbarzai, Duarte Mendoca and Heather Chen, CNN Sep 16, 2023 (CNN) — A plane carrying tourists has crashed in Barcelos, Brazil, leaving 14 people dead, according to CNN Brasil.The city's mayor confirmed the accident to CNN Brasil on Saturday.The plane was carrying 12 tourists, plus a pilot and co-pilot, CNN Brasil reports. There are no survivors, Brazil's Civil Defense said."The passengers were going to the location to practice recreational fishing and the crash occurred due to bad weather. It was raining heavily at the time of landing," according to CNN Brasil.Officials did not give details on the nationalities of the deceased people.Some media outlets are reporting that US citizens are among those killed. CNN cannot independently verify this.CNN has reached out to the US State DepartmentThis is a breaking news story. More to come.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.