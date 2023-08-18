Gardner in court Friday Kennewick WA - August 18, 2023

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The ex-wife of a Microsoft executive, who was shot and killed in Florida last year, was in court Friday after being arrested in West Richland Thursday.

Shanna Lee Gardner, 36, was indicted by a grand jury for murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and child abuse.

