West Richland woman, accused in murder of ex-husband in Florida, appears in Benton Co. Court Morgan Huff, Erin Wencl, Anna Trejo - Apple Valley News Now Aug 18, 2023 Aug 18, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The ex-wife of a Microsoft executive, who was shot and killed in Florida last year, was in court Friday after being arrested in West Richland Thursday.

Shanna Lee Gardner, 36, was indicted by a grand jury for murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and child abuse.

Gardner appeared in person to the court proceeding, where prosecutors asked a judge to hold her without bail.

Gardner's attorney, Andrew Wagley, said the defense was not "anticipating waiving extradition." This means the defense retains the right to contest extradition at a later date.

Andrew Wagley, Gardner's attorney, said the defense was not prepared to address bail.

Gardner will be held without bail until her next court date on September 14th.

This is a developing story.

Read the original story here: Ex-wife of slain Microsoft executive arrested in West Richland on murder charge

COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.