REGIONAL -- The Benton County Mosquito Control District has reported it found a mosquito pool to be positive with the West Nile virus.
The positive mosquito pool was in the Grandview Sewage Lagoons in Yakima County, close to Benton County.
While there has been no positive cases in people or animals this year, it is crucial to follow preventative measure to avoid the virus.
West Nile virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. To prevent West Nile virus and how to avoid being bitten by mosquitos:
Use an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered insect repellant, following label instructions
Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants when outside, particularly at dawn and dusk, when mosquitos are most active
Take steps to control mosquitos indoors and outdoors -
Use screen on windows and doors.
Stop mosquitos from laying eggs in or near water by eliminating mosquito breeding sites. Examples of areas of standing water where mosquitos can lay their eggs include: buckets, rain gutters, old tires, bird baths, ponds, or anywhere water collects. Empty, cover, turn over, or throw out items that hold water to prevent mosquitos from laying eggs.
Eight out of 10 people infected with the virus do not develop any symptoms. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash.
About 1 in 150 people who are infected with the virus develop a severe illness that affects the central nervous system, resulting in encephalitis or meningitis.
Those over the age of 60 and people with pre-existing conditions are at greater risk to develop a severe illness. If anybody is experiencing symptoms of West Nile virus, they should contact their healthcare provider.
