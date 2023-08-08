West Nile Virus found in Grant County Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mosquitoes Malaria As global warming pushes temperatures up, the elevation range where malaria-carrying mosquitoes thrive is rising. GRANT CO., Wash. -- The Grant County Mosquito Control District confirmed the first positive detection of the West Nile Virus in Grant County. It was located in Moses Lake and the Gloyd Seeps area. No human or animal cases have been confirmed in Washington this year. Most people who are infected will not feel sick. Only 1 in 5 people will develop symptoms such as fever, headache or body aches. The West Nile Virus could potentially be serious and result in encephalitis, meningitis or other complications in about 1 in 150 case. In some cases, it can be fatal. People who have certain medical conditions that affect the immune system are at a greater risk for serious illness.The West Nile Virus primarily infects birds but can spread to people and other animals through mosquito bites. There is a vaccine for horses but no vaccine to prevent human illness.How to protect yourself from the West Nile Virus:Drain sources of standing water around your home each week.Stay indoors during prime mosquito-biting times; Dusk and dawn.If going outside, use an EPA approved insect repellent.Make sure doors and windows have tight fitting screens. Windows and doors without screens should be kept shut.Dress with long sleeves, pants, and a hat when mosquitos are present.The West Nile Virus infection risk will be high until mosquitoes dissipate in late September. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News One dead and one injured after crash in Yakima County Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now News 'Operation Christmas Child' filling shoeboxes full of school supplies for kids in need Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now News Franklin County Fire District seeking Levy after surge in call volumes Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flaviviruses Benton West Nile Grant County Benton Co. West Nile Virus In The United States Equine Encephalitis Moses Lake Washington Environmental Protection Agency Moses Kappkvew Kapp Kvew Kapp Kvew Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Local News Tri Cities News Kennewick News Washington News Richland News Pasco News Regional News Statewide Tri-cities Washington Richland Wa Pasco Wa Kennewick Wa Yakima Washington Eastern Washington Columbia River Cascade Mountains Pacific Northwest Columbia Point Benton County Franklin County Yakima Valley Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular One dead and one injured after crash in Yakima County UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Kennewick, man identified Pasco man found dead in vehicle, authorities investigating it as homicide Federal prosecutors charge 7th man in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder New state funding allows Zillah HS students to earn an AA degree for less than $500 Latest News No one hurt in Transit Bus car accident Columbia Park Trail Duck Pond up in flames New state funding allows Zillah HS students to earn an AA degree for less than $500 Federal prosecutors charge 7th man in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder West Nile Virus found in Grant County More News