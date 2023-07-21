West Nile Virus found in Benton County Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Jul 21, 2023 Jul 21, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mosquitoes Test Positive for Malaria in Florida BENTON CO., Wash. -- The Benton County Mosquito Control District confirmed the first positive detection of the West Nile Virus in Benton County. It was located in South Richland and no human or animal cases have been confirmed in Washington this year. “When there is a detection near a residential area, our team will go to the nearest residents and notify the community door to door.” Jasmine Che, Vector Ecologist, Benton County Mosquito Control.Most people who are infected will not feel sick. Only 1 in 5 people will develop symptoms such as fever, headache or body aches. The West Nile Virus could potentially be serious and result in encephalitis, meningitis or other complications in about 1 in 150 case. In some cases, it can be fatal. People who have certain medical conditions that affect the immune system are at a greater risk for serious illness.The West Nile Virus primarily infects birds but can spread to people and other animals through mosquito bites. There is a vaccine for horses but no vaccine to prevent human illness.How to protect yourself from the West Nile Virus:Drain sources of standing water around your home each week.Stay indoors during prime mosquito-biting times; Dusk and dawn.If going outside, use an EPA approved insect repellent.Make sure doors and windows have tight fitting screens. Windows and doors without screens should be kept shut.Dress with long sleeves, pants, and a hat when mosquitos are present.The West Nile Virus infection risk will be high until mosquitoes dissipate in late September. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Benton West Nile County Benton Co. Benton, Washington Benton School District Benton County Vector Ecologist , Benton County Mosquito Control Washington Jasmine Che Environmental Protection Agency Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News Nearly $7 million awarded to several 'No Child Left Inside' projects Grant award to Franklin County District 1 for ambulances, medical supplies Benton Franklin 4-H hosts Second Harvest food drive at Dust Devils Game Toxic algal bloom found in lake at Hisey Park West Nile Virus found in Benton County More News