Yakama Nation Ellensburg Rodeo

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — It's been 100 years since a group of local ranchers, farmers and Yakama Nation tribal members came together to create the first Ellensburg Rodeo and after all these years, they continue to keep their place at the heart of the event. 

“It is a unique situation, that we do collaborate together, and I don’t think there’s a whole lot of other places that do what we do in partnership, in friendship," said Jason Buck, who served as the chief of the Yakama Nation Encampment at the rodeo this year.