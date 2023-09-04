ELLENSBURG, Wash. — It's been 100 years since a group of local ranchers, farmers and Yakama Nation tribal members came together to create the first Ellensburg Rodeo and after all these years, they continue to keep their place at the heart of the event.
“It is a unique situation, that we do collaborate together, and I don’t think there’s a whole lot of other places that do what we do in partnership, in friendship," said Jason Buck, who served as the chief of the Yakama Nation Encampment at the rodeo this year.
It's a friendship that began when settlers came to the Kittitas Valley and solidified in 1923, when tribal members agreed to allow the rodeo organizers to build their stadium on the land the tribes had been using as meeting grounds for years.
The land, located at the bottom of Craig's Hill, was one of the last stops for the tribes as they made their way to their winter camps. To this day, tribal members kick off the rodeo by coming down the hill on horseback.
Another big aspect of the tribes' involvement in the annual rodeo is the Yakama Nation Encampment adjacent to the fairgrounds, where they invite visitors to come and share their culture. Buck said this year, there were about 50 teepees set up at the main camp, but they were able to expand the camp with another 20 set up at a secondary location nearby.
"There’s a lot of folks that come in and say they never knew this was part of the rodeo," Buck said.
Buck said there's a lot of people who pass by and will peek inside to see what they're doing, but they much prefer people coming in, sitting down and asking questions. He said he frequently gets asked what tribe he belongs to and whether they live in teepees year-round.
"Sometimes, it may be a tedious question, but you know, some people, they're born in today's world versus yesterday's world, and they don't realize that we are still out here: Native Americans, indigenous people, Indians," Buck said. “Come see us, talk, visit; just have an open mind, an open heart."
Buck said at 49 years old, he's only missed a handful of rodeos and while things have changed over the years — like having mattresses in their teepees — being together in the camp reminds them of where they come from and who they are.
"We become one family to make this a great performance, a great show, coming together," Buck said. "It's not just one family versus one family. We're all one."
