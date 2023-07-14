Franklin PUD is reminding customers to conserve energy. With extreme temperatures, there's a significant increase of electricity being used to keep homes cool which could impact monthly bills.
Ways to use electricity wisely:
Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable setting for you. The smaller the difference between the temperatures inside and outside, the lower your overall cooling bill will be. Avoid setting your thermostat at a colder setting than normal when you first turn on your air conditioner. This will not cool your home any faster and could result in excessive cooling and unnecessary expense.
Avoid using appliances during the hottest times of the day. Specifically heat-generating appliances like your oven, dryer, and dishwasher.
Use ceiling and oscillating fans to create a “wind chill” effect. The moving air makes the temperature in the room feel cooler, allowing for a higher thermostat setting.
Close blinds and curtains during the hottest times of the day. Closing blinds, curtains, or other window coverings will help to reduce the heat radiating into your home through windows.
Cook smart. Use your grill outside or your microwave to prepare meals to not generate heat inside.
Turn them off. Turn off lights, electronics, and appliances when not in use.
Turn down the temperature of your water heater. Water heating can account for 14-25% of energy usage in your home. Turning your water heater down to 120° F can save you a few dollars each month.
Check filters. Check the filters on your air conditioner – a dirty filter will reduce air flow and can put additional stress on your system, causing it to potentially fail.
Replace or add weather stripping. If you can see light coming into your windows or doors from outside, you likely need to replace your weather stripping. Leaving areas unsealed can be as wasteful as leaving the door open. All the things you need are available at local home improvement stores or online.
Extreme weather increased the chance of power outages in the area. Make sure to have a plan in case power goes out and have a place to go to stay cool.
For cooling centers in the area, click the article below: