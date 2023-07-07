WeatherAlert: Extreme Fire Danger in Benton County Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Jul 7, 2023 Jul 7, 2023 Updated 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Benton County Fire District #1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BENTON CO., Wash. -- In Benton County, the fire danger level has been raided to extreme. Authorities said this means fires can be an explosive situation, resulting in extensive property damage. With the record high heat and dry conditions, fires can start, spread and burn quickly. Even smaller fires have the chance to develop into high-intensity burning.According to authorities, direct attack on the fires is rarely possible and could be dangerous for those on scene. Under these conditions, the only effective and safe control action is on the flanks until the weather changes or the fuel supply lessens according to authorities. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular UPDATE: Two people arrested after SWAT standoff in Richland, duo tied to shooting, crash in Kennewick Police use DNA to identify suspect in rape, murder of Yakima woman Musicians call out audiences for throwing objects on stage during concerts 2 killed, 1 injured overnight on Yakama Reservation The US economy can’t function smoothly without UPS. Here's what a strike would mean Latest News WeatherAlert: Record high heat is cause for disaster, here's what you need to know Annual heat waves call for cooling centers in Benton and Franklin Counties City of Yakima kicks off free summer concerts, movies in the park this weekend Police use DNA to identify suspect in rape, murder of Yakima woman WeatherAlert: Extreme Fire Danger in Benton County More News