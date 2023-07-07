Weather Alert: Kittitas County implements Burn Ban Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Jul 7, 2023 Jul 7, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kittitas County Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KITTITAS CO., Wash -- With dry conditions and record breaking heat, the risk for wildland fire is significantly elevated. Authorities in Kittitas County said for the publics safety, a Burn Ban will be put in place on Saturday, July 8. The Burn Ban prohibits opening burning which includes the burning of any combustible material like garbage, leaves, grass, twig, branches, litter, paper, vegetative matter or other debris outdoors. The use of propane or gas stoves, or charcoal briquette grills/smokers is still allowed.Using extreme caution, campfires are allowed in fire rings that confine and contain the campfire in designated and improved campgrounds. Fire Marshal's will continue to monitor the conditions and modify the Burn Ban if deemed necessary.For more information, click here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular UPDATE: Two people arrested after SWAT standoff in Richland, duo tied to shooting, crash in Kennewick Police use DNA to identify suspect in rape, murder of Yakima woman Musicians call out audiences for throwing objects on stage during concerts 2 killed, 1 injured overnight on Yakama Reservation The US economy can’t function smoothly without UPS. Here's what a strike would mean Latest News WeatherAlert: Record high heat is cause for disaster, here's what you need to know Annual heat waves call for cooling centers in Benton and Franklin Counties City of Yakima kicks off free summer concerts, movies in the park this weekend Police use DNA to identify suspect in rape, murder of Yakima woman WeatherAlert: Extreme Fire Danger in Benton County More News