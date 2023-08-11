RIMROCK LAKE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is temporarily closing off portions of the Rimrock Reservoir and the South Fork Tieton River to protect bull trout.
Bull trout have been listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act for the past 24 years and despite a ban on fishing for bull trout, the state has seen a decline in their population.
"We've had our officers having to arrest people that are intentionally targeting and poaching bull trout," WDFW Regional Program Habitat Manager Perry Harvester said. "The penalties can range from a few hundred dollars up to tens of thousands of dollars depending on the severity of the of the incident."
Harvester said the population of bull trout in the South Fork Tieton River has also been impacted by people accidentally catching them and not knowing how to put them back safely.
"I wanted to remind people that if they catch a bull trout, please release it very gently; if it's hooked deeply, it's better to cut your line and leave the hook in the fish rather than trying to get it out," Harvester said.
Harvester said in order to protect the bull trout from being targeted or accidentally caught and further endangering the population, portions of the Rimrock Reservoir shoreline and the South Fork Tieton River will be closed for fishing from Aug. 15 to Dec. 1.
Further details about the closure area and rules can be found here.
