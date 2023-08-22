'Water Boil' Advisory in place for Ephrata, equipment malfunction Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 22, 2023 Aug 22, 2023 Updated 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save City of Selah under boil water advisory over E. coli detection Boiling water - Ellensburg, Selah EPHRATA, Wash. -- Residents of Northeast and Southeast Ephrata are advised to boil water before consuming it after a malfunction in the monitoring system. The Grandview Heights area is exempt from the advisory. Many residents experienced low to no water pressure Sunday when initial call for the malfunction came in. Staff found low but not empty water reservoirs. City staff contacted the state's drinking water officials which resulted in a cautionary water boil advisory.The disinfectant levels were tested and were at the appropriate levels according to state standards. Water lines were flushed and water was turned back on to get rid of any air or stagnant water.The city sent several water samples and the results are expected to come back by Wednesday.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advisory Eph Ephrata High School Boil-water Advisory Ephrata Grandview Heights Washington Boil Water Monitoring System Water Pressure Malfunction Reservoirs Cautionary Advisory Disinfectant Levels State Standards Flushing Water Samples Results Wednesday Kappkvew Kapp Kvew Kapp Kvew Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Apple Valley News Now Local News Tri Cities News Kennewick News Washington News Richland News Pasco News Regional News Statewide Tri-cities Washington Richland Wa Pasco Wa Kennewick Wa Yakima Washington Eastern Washington Columbia River Cascade Mountains Pacific Northwest Columbia Point Benton County Franklin County Yakima Valley Residents Northeast Southeast Exempt Low Pressure Sunday Calls Staff Empty Reservoirs Drinking Water Officials Cautionary Disinfectant Flushed Air Stagnant City Samples Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Saddle up for Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo's opening day Tuesday Here's what you need to know about wildfire insurance coverage Union Gap Cabela's wins award for supporting breastfeeding moms in the workplace Fire burns Pasco house overnight; officials say to stay away from the area UPDATE: Wanted Richland man found dead by Kittitas County Search & Rescue, cause of death under investigation Latest News Union Gap Cabela's wins award for supporting breastfeeding moms in the workplace Saddle up for Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo's opening day Tuesday Here's what you need to know about wildfire insurance coverage PetSmart hosting donation drive for animals affected in raging wildfires Local business offering free haircuts, school supplies for back to school More News