STATEWIDE -- After Washington's economy gained almost 12,000 jobs, the monthly unemployment rate decreased to 3.8% in June. 

"The gain in employment outpaced a modest rise in the labor force (+2,900) to help drive the unemployment rate down to 3.8%,” said Employment Security Department (ESD) State Economist Paul Turek. "The last time the unemployment rate was this low was in February 2020.”