The last year has been a tough one for the tech industry. The sector has generally been one of historic growth, with some of the best job growth among major occupations, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But 2022 and 2023 have been marked by slowed hiring and layoffs of hundreds of thousands of workers.
Small startups have been hit, but so have major players like PayPal, Alphabet, and Amazon. As of February 2023, more than 60,000 jobs have been cut just this year.
But despite the bad news, tech workers remain incredibly employable. Workers with tech-specific occupational skills have far lower unemployment rates, including in the COVID-19 downturn, compared to the rest of the workforce, according to the latest CompTIA tech jobs report.
Feats analyzed Bureau of Labor Statistics data, CompTIA's most recent jobs report, and news reports to compile a list of industries hiring tech talent. Even while giants like Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce make cuts, several technology-related sectors are still hiring these talented employees.
The last year has been a tough one for the tech industry. The sector has generally been one of historic growth, with some of the best job grow…
STATEWIDE -- After Washington's economy gained almost 12,000 jobs, the monthly unemployment rate decreased to 3.8% in June.
"The gain in employment outpaced a modest rise in the labor force (+2,900) to help drive the unemployment rate down to 3.8%,” said Employment Security Department (ESD) State Economist Paul Turek. "The last time the unemployment rate was this low was in February 2020.”
According to ESD, it paid unemployment benefits to more than 55,000 people in June, an increase of more than 800 paid claims over the previous month.
Increases in paid claims within the educational services and information sectors contributed to the overall increase in paid claims over the month.
The national unemployment rate decreased in June from 3.7% to 3.6%. The national unemployment rate for June of 2022 was 3.6%.