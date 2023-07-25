WASHINGTON STATE — Extreme weather took a toll on Washington State's cherry crops in 2021 and 2022, resulting in the smallest harvest in 14 years. However, this year, growers are feeling hopeful as the weather appears more cooperative.

Washington State Tree Fruit Association President Jon Devaney said the rising labor costs, accounting for about 60% of production expenses, have made it challenging for tree fruit growers to sustain their operations. He said while low unemployment rates have been good for the overall economy, it's made it difficult to find seasonal workers.