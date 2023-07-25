WASHINGTON STATE — Extreme weather took a toll on Washington State's cherry crops in 2021 and 2022, resulting in the smallest harvest in 14 years. However, this year, growers are feeling hopeful as the weather appears more cooperative.
Washington State Tree Fruit Association President Jon Devaney said the rising labor costs, accounting for about 60% of production expenses, have made it challenging for tree fruit growers to sustain their operations. He said while low unemployment rates have been good for the overall economy, it's made it difficult to find seasonal workers.
DeVaney said increased production costs and consumer prices not covering the shortfall have forced some smaller producers to take a closer look at their business model for future seasons.
“That's why we've been seeing some consolidation over longer term trends in agriculture," DeVaney said. "Unfortunately, it's because those margins have become so tight that many smaller producers just can't make it work.”
Cherry growers have also faced extreme weather events over the past two years that severely impacted their crops. DeVaney said the heat dome event in 2021 was a big challenge for growers.
"And then last year, we had such a cold spring that it really interfered with pollination and as a result, the Northwest cherry crop was down by about a third from its historical averages," DeVaney said.
DeVaney said while cooler weather this spring did delay the start of the season, they're expecting the numbers for the cherry harvest to go back to normal.
“We were forecasting to pack, by the end of the season, a little over 20 million boxes of cherries, which is typical of a normal year," DeVaney said.
DeVaney said that's 50% more than last year's harvest. However, the late start did create a challenge for some farmers who have to compete with California's cherry harvest due to the change in timing.
“Every year there are issues whether it's weather or market conditions, it's not uncommon for growers to have those kinds of challenges and this year is no exception," DeVaney said. "But from a consumer standpoint, you're still getting great quality fruit.”
