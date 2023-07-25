"I see black stuff," said another, crouching down to peer at specks on the mushroom.
"You can eat chicken of the woods but first you have to cook it," offered a third, sternly.
This outdoor approach to teaching preschool is gaining momentum nationwide. Long common in such countries as Denmark, Sweden and Germany, nature preschools and kindergartens have exploded in popularity in America over the past few years, growing from 250 in 2017 to more than 800 in 2022, based on a forthcoming report from the nonprofit Natural Start Alliance. In the past five years, five states have introduced legislation or established pilot programs to support outdoor learning as an alternative to traditional preschool and child care programs.
Experts and advocates say the naturalist approach can be especially beneficial to children after the pandemic. In these preschools, children spend most or all of their time outside. The natural settings are generally calm and quiet, lead to lower levels of stress and foster traits like resilience, leadership, problem-solving and perseverance, research shows.
The Hechinger Report finds that outdoor preschools are generally inaccessible to children of color. Only 7 percent of students in these preschools are of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin, and only 3 percent are Black, according to a 2017 report. Those numbers haven't budged, even as programs have proliferated.
As it stands, most states make it difficult — if not impossible — for outdoor early learning programs that lack physical buildings and other amenities, such as handwashing stations, to get licensed. So, they are run as mostly private, half-day programs — drawing in children from higher-income families, most of whom are white. The Carrie Murray Nature Center's outdoor preschool in Baltimore is licensed and uses a park building for the times when children are napping, eating or need to use the bathroom. Program officials have advertised in local neighborhoods to try to improve diversity, but recruiting a diverse population is a challenge.
Unlicensed outdoor preschools are ineligible to accept state subsidies for low-income families, said Monica Wiedel-Lubinski, executive director of the Eastern Region Association of Forest and Nature Schools. "It just perpetuates that barrier for the most vulnerable kids and most vulnerable communities."
STATEWIDE -- On August 15, the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office will start accepting grant applications for local park maintenance.
A new grant program, 'The Local Parks Maintenance', provides funding the backlog of maintenance in local parks.
The grant can be used for labor, material and equipment.
“More people than ever are visiting local parks,” said Megan Duffy, director of the Recreation and Conservation Office. “Lack of funding for maintenance and additional visitors means increased wear and tear on well-loved local parks and their amenities. These grants will help parks catch up on backlogged maintenance projects and create better experiences for residents.”
The grants are specifically designed to perform maintenance like fixing a leaky picnic shelter, repainting a basketball court, replacing rotted tables and fences or replacing an old maintenance truck.
Routine maintenance tasks like mowing or cleaning bathrooms don't qualify for funding. Development or renovation projects also do not qualify.