STATEWIDE, Wash. -- Washington State has awarded nearly $190 million in grants to improve outdoor recreation and wildlife habitat.
The grants were awarded to several organizations to renovate parks, build trails and create new places for people to recreate outdoors.
The grant will also help conserve land that is home to plants and animals that are at risk of extinction and preserve Washington's agricultural forestry.
“These grants advance our priority to protect Washington’s world-class outdoor recreation offerings enjoyed by locals and travelers from across the globe,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “I’m proud of these investments. They will go a long way to ensuring Washington’s outdoor areas are healthy, open and usable by everyone.”
Counties that received grants:
Adams County $850,000
Columbia County $143,000
Asotin County $446,017
Cowlitz County $1,059,164
Chelan County $7,530,031
Douglas County $2,757,455
Clallam County $4,593,447
Ferry County $180,000
Clark County $3,315,000
Garfield County $700,000
Grant County $2,224,990
Pierce County $16,640,031
Grays Harbor County $4,131,512
San Juan County $6,460,200
Island County $1,528,050
Skagit County $1,222,000
Jefferson County $4,280,110
Skamania County $1,995,400
King County $24,357,221
Snohomish County $7,727,070
Kitsap County $8,860,586
Spokane County $3,065,392
Kittitas County $24,375,744
Stevens County $1,369,995
Klickitat County $11,619,179
Thurston County $9,977,147
Lewis County $271,750
Wahkiakum County $95,404
Lincoln County
Walla Walla County $1,219,423
Mason County $6,261,782
Whatcom County $5,435,523
Okanogan County $7,144,529
Whitman County $2,617,539
Pacific County $8,162,201
Yakima County $2,807,050
Pend Oreille County $67,500
Multiple Counties $3,645,670
To learn how the grant will be used in each county, click here.
“These grants will provide so many benefits to Washington residents,” said Ted Willhite, chair of the Recreation and Conservation Funding Board, which awarded most of the grants. “We know that people are healthier, mentally and physically, when they spend time outside. We also know that Washington’s businesses are healthier because of our outdoor spaces. People spend $26.5 billion a year for outdoor recreation trips and equipment, which supports 264,000 jobs–rivaling our aerospace industry. These grants recognize the importance of outdoor recreation in the lives of everyday Washingtonians.”
