The Washington State Department of Ecology has declared a drought emergency for 12 counties, including Yakima, Kittitas, Benton and Walla Walla, enabling them to access $3 million in state funding to help assist local governments, irrigation districts and tribes.

The declaration comes as these counties are experiencing less than 75% of their usual water supply and undue hardship due to the drought. The conditions stem from the early melting of snowpack in the mountains during one of the warmest Mays on record.