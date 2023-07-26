The Washington State Department of Ecology has declared a drought emergency for 12 counties, including Yakima, Kittitas, Benton and Walla Walla, enabling them to access $3 million in state funding to help assist local governments, irrigation districts and tribes.
The declaration comes as these counties are experiencing less than 75% of their usual water supply and undue hardship due to the drought. The conditions stem from the early melting of snowpack in the mountains during one of the warmest Mays on record.
“That melted all of that snowpack and caused a surge in rivers and stream flows pretty early in the season and the continuation of the warm, dry weather has made those flows quickly dry down," said Emily Tasaka with the Washington Department of Ecology.
Ecology officials are particularly concerned about the impact on fish and farms in the area. The combination of hot temperatures and low streamflow poses a threat to fish, especially salmon, which depend on cooler water for their survival.
"Having low stream flows also means that certain parts of streams and rivers may dry up and that prevents fish from being able to migrate," Tasaka said.
Another consequence of the drought is the allocation of water rights. Tasaka said irrigators with junior water rights are receiving reduced water to ensure those with senior water rights get their full allocation.
“In the Yakima Basin, the Bureau of Reclamation has prorated water users at about 72% of their normal water supply," Tasaka said.
Despite the continuing hot, dry temperatures, Ecology officials don't believe the conditions this year will reach the severity they did in 2015, during the state's worst drought in the past 10 years.
However, Tasaka said some irrigators have already chosen not to water their crops due to the scarcity of water, leading to potential downstream effects on agriculture and crop yields. She said the declaration of a drought emergency empowers Ecology officials to take necessary measures to help address the situation.
“That includes water right transfers and processing emergency water right permits," Tasaka said.
The declaration also gives Ecology the ability to access $3 million in state funding to aid local governments, irrigation districts, and tribes. The funding can be utilized for infrastructure projects and other initiatives to alleviate the hardships caused by the drought.
More information about how the water resources drought response grants work, eligibility requirements and how to apply can be found here.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.