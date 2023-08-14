KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — The final tenet of Washington state’s new drug law goes into effect Tuesday, removing a so-called “three strikes rule” that prevented law enforcement from arresting someone for drug possession on their first two offenses.
“At this point, we're just happy with an improvement that gives us a much more effective tool for public safety,” said Chris Whitsett with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Whitsett said it’s a much-needed change that’s been years in the making, ever since the Washington State Supreme Court overturned the state’s previous drug laws as unconstitutional in the Blake decision in February 2021.
In the case of State v. Blake, judges looked at the case of a woman who was arrested in Spokane in 2015 and convicted of simple drug possession, despite arguing that she didn’t know there was methamphetamine in the jeans she had received from a friend. They ruled the drug possession statute violated the due process clause of the constitution.
“The possession statute at issue here does far more than regulate drugs. It is unique in the nation in criminalizing entirely innocent, unknowing possession,” judges wrote in their opinion.
However, overturning the drug possession statute led to a months-long period where there were no laws on the books in Washington state regarding drug possession for several months, until state lawmakers passed ESB 5476 and it went into effect in July 2021.
The new law downgraded simple possession of drugs — without the intent to sell or distribute — from a felony to a misdemeanor and put in a so-called “three strikes rule” that prevented police from arresting someone for their first two offenses.
“Instead, you had to just inform that person about the option of recovery services,” Whitsett said.
Whitsett said while the intent may have been to prioritize treatment over jail time for people with substance use disorder, deputies found that the people they came into contact with often weren’t receptive to going to treatment.
“In addition, there was no umpire; there was no one keeping count of the strikes, so the result was it was an unenforceable mess,” Whitsett said.
To address some of the consequences of the original “Blake fix bill,” state lawmakers went into a special session earlier this year to pass a new one, E2SSB 5536, which bumps drug possession from a misdemeanor up to a gross misdemeanor and gets rid of the three strikes rule.
“While it recognizes the need for a swift and direct authorization to enforce the law against drugs, it also recognizes that the point of that enforcement is not just to stick people in jail, because that's not going to help,” Whitsett said.
Whitsett said the law also includes funding for treatment programs and facilities, as well as diversion programs like drug court, where people who need treatment the most can agree to go through a program and comply with the court’s rules instead of going to jail.
As part of the program, Whitsett said those people are monitored to ensure that they’re making progress on whatever recovery plan or treatment program the court has put in place for them.
“If they bail on the plan or if they don't make progress, then the prosecutor's office is going to move to revoke the diversion, go back to the criminal process and now you're facing a criminal penalty, going to jail,” Whitsett said.
Whitsett said they are anticipating an uptick in arrests for drug possession now that the three strikes rule has been removed and as such, an increase in people choosing to go through the diversion program and seek treatment.
“In Kittitas County, our programs are very limited; I mean, they exist, but we fully expect that they're going to get strained,” Whitsett said. “We think that those treatment programs are going to have to grow.”
Whitsett said the new law does include dedicated funding for rural treatment programs, but it’s unclear at this point how much funding Kittitas County will receive.
The funding provisions and the increased charge for drug possession went into effect July 1, but the three strikes rule remains in effect until Tuesday.
