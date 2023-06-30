WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is warning residents that if they're not careful with the abnormally high fire danger over the holiday weekend, they could see fires breaking out in waves, similar to the Labor Day firestorm of 2020.
Over a three-day period, the state saw 56 new wildfires burn through 600,000 acres of land, including one that devastated the town of Malden. Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said the fires happened when several factors aligned and all of them were human-caused.
"One is hot, dry conditions; the landscape was very, very dry, we had drought like conditions," Franz said. "The second piece: we got a lot of people out on the landscape. It was during COVID ... our parks, our recreation areas were packed and then third, we had hurricane-force winds."
Franz said those are some of the conditions people can expect to see over the 4th of July weekend and if they're not careful, they could see dozens of fires start up.
“It's very possible we could see a fire like we saw during the Labor Day firestorm," Franz said. "If we have many, many people out on the landscape and they're not taking the precautions necessary, it will be easy for us to have 56 plus fires on the first day and another 20 for the second day.”
However, Franz said the good news is that DNR is more prepared this wildfire season than ever before, doubling the resources brought to the local level from 10 surplus fire engines to 18, as well as having 37 aircraft dedicated to firefighting positioned in high-risk areas across the state.
"Those are critical for helping us get on fires quickly and contain them and do our best to keep our fires below 10 acres and obviously save lives and save homes," Franz said.
Franz said too often, people think there's nothing they can do about wildfires, even though 85% of them are caused by humans. In addition to the costs for the environment, for the firefighters and for the people who may lose their homes or lives in a wildfire, there's also often a cost for the person who started the fire.
"There are the the accidental or the negligent fires that take place and in those cases, it's typically a recovery of suppression costs," DNR Forester George Geissler said. "It can also be what is considered reasonable damages as far as the liability for that individual that is responsible for starting the fire."
That means if someone were to cause a wildfire by having a campfire get away from them, setting off fireworks on state land, shooting at a target that explodes, that person could have to pay the state back for all the thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars it spent fighting that fire. People who burn things during a burn ban could also face civil fines.
However, if the fire is serious enough, that person could potentially face criminal charges for reckless burning, which is a Class C felony, punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
"My hope is people are far more knowledgeable and aware of the risk of fires as Labor Day firestorm has really started creating that heightened awareness," Franz said. "But as it is possible that we will see the same number, we're urging people everywhere to take precautions."
