WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is warning residents that if they're not careful with the abnormally high fire danger over the holiday weekend, they could see fires breaking out in waves, similar to the Labor Day firestorm of 2020.

Over a three-day period, the state saw 56 new wildfires burn through 600,000 acres of land, including one that devastated the town of Malden. Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said the fires happened when several factors aligned and all of them were human-caused.