WALLA WALLA, Wash. -- Anyone who is interested in going back to school or attending college, Walla Walla Community College (WWCC) is hosting "Warrior Wednesday Welcome Days" in Walla Walla and Clarkston. 

Warrior Wednesday Welcome Days is from 4 p.m. to 6p.m. on July 19th, August 16th and September 13th in the main WWCC building D.