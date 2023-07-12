WALLA WALLA, Wash. -- Anyone who is interested in going back to school or attending college, Walla Walla Community College (WWCC) is hosting "Warrior Wednesday Welcome Days" in Walla Walla and Clarkston.
Warrior Wednesday Welcome Days is from 4 p.m. to 6p.m. on July 19th, August 16th and September 13th in the main WWCC building D.
The Clarkston Campus events are 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. August 16th and September 6th in the main lobby.
Milk and cookies will be provided for guests to enjoy. There will also be activities and 'giveaways' for kids.
Bilingual staff will be available for Spanish speaking attendees.
Those who attend can explore WWCC's its workforce or academic transfer programs and learn about financial aid and scholarship opportunities.
College staff will be available to answer any questions and provide one-on-one assistance with the free WWCC application form or help applying for financial aid.
Current students are welcome to attend for help on financial aid or other questions.
“Our new student orientation events have been packed, so we designed Warrior Wednesday Welcome Days for anyone who is curious about WWCC but still exploring, especially folks who have kids or need to come a little later in the day,” WWCC Director of Outreach Melissa Rodriguez said. “Our friendly staff will be here to answer any and all questions while the kids are entertained.”
WWCC recommends attendees bring their social security number, driver's license, federal income tax form from 2021 and W-2s for wages earned in 2021.
“Summer is the perfect time to connect and prepare to start the academic year,” Rodriguez said. “We are excited to welcome and support all future and returning students at Warrior Wednesdays this summer.”