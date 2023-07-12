WALLA WALLA, Wash. -- More than 550 wines were submitted for judging in the Annual Pacific Northwest Wine Competition, breaking the record of entries from previous years.
The four day contest began Sunday and this is the first year Walla Walla has hosted the event after it ran for seven years in Bellingham.
The contest was previously called the "Bellingham Northwest Wine Competition". The name of the competition was changed following its relocation to Walla Walla. All other elements of the competition remain the same.
The competition is open to wineries in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and British Columbia. Wines will be blind-taste tested over a four day period and awarded bronze, silver, gold or double gold medals.
The judging panel is comprised of wine industry and industry-related professionals from through the Pacific Northwest.
Wines that win Gold or Double Gold medals will qualify for entry in the Great Northwest Wine Platinum Awards held in October.
WWCC's Center for Enology and Viticulture provides students with hands-on experience in winemaking, viticulture practices and wine marketing and sales.
Students actively participate in vineyard management and the growing of quality wine grapes used to support the state of the art teaching winery called 'College Cellars', where students are responsible for winemaking and wine chemistry.
