Annual Pacific Northwest Wine Competition Walla Walla Community College - July 12, 2023
WALLA WALLA, Wash. -- More than 550 wines were submitted for judging in the Annual Pacific Northwest Wine Competition, breaking the record of entries from previous years. 

The four day contest began Sunday and this is the first year Walla Walla has hosted the event after it ran for seven years in Bellingham.