‘Walk About Yakima’ program speaks with Tri-Cities officials on youth violence and gang prevention

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Office of Public Defense (OPD) held a discussion on youth violence intervention Monday morning in Kennewick. Officials said they hope law enforcement, legal workers and others hear the success stories of community-based programs rather than a prison sentence.
According to the OPD, youth gang and violence prevention is a topic the Tri-Cities community wants to learn about.
“Trying to figure out, kind of, approaches for dealing with that perceived uptick in violence and how to kind of like, think about those things in a different way,” said Liz Mustin, managing attorney of the Youth to Access Counsel Program with the Washington Office of Public Defense. She said the goal is to keep kids out of the criminal legal system. “We know that it's harmful for families, and we know that even when the juvenile justice system tries to help and uplift kids, that really the best thing for them is to never enter into the system at all.”
The OPD brought in ‘Walk About Yakima,' a program aimed at reducing gang-related gun violence in Yakima County. This includes alternatives to incarceration, with direct intervention for youth and young adults.
“It's not only the intervention side, but the preventative side to the families,” said Alfredo Orozco, Walk About Yakima Program Manager. “It's super impactful to know that there's a gun off the streets, to know that there's families that don't know what's going on, and that they're sleeping well, that’s great.”
As a former gang member, he said, working as a community for these partnerships is the only way to do it.
“But it has to be together, right? It can't be working in silence. And I think that's where we have the barriers of working in silence, and every department is working towards their own way, and each one is working with individuals but they're pulling them in different directions when we should be working together and pulling the individual only in one direction,” said Orozco.
“It's community-based. So, we were invited to show what's working in Yakima, and hopefully Tri-Cities can develop some type of program that would be similar so they can influence the gang violence down here or just violent crime in general, and have a reduction that hopefully is similar to ours,” explained Captain Shawn Boyle with the Yakima Police Department.
Capt. Boyle said 25% of Yakima’s violent crime was associated with just five people. By focusing on those five with the ‘WAY’ Program, they were able to reduce serious assaults by about 20% since 2021.
It’s prevention that Kennewick Police Chief Chris Guerrero is hoping to see in the Tri-Cities as well.
“It begins with partnerships and collaboration. Police can't do this alone. We know we can't arrest ourselves out of a juvenile problem. It's gonna take a lot of different partnerships and disciplines to make that happen,” said Chief Guerrero. He said it starts with these discussions, and by sitting down, and talking about how the ‘WAY’ Program has affected the community, and then talking about which direction to travel.
According to Chief Guerrero, the KPD is working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to implement ‘Project Safe Neighborhoods’ in the city. That dialogue is taking place right now, and the Chief says they hope to expand to the rest of the Tri-Cities after it starts up in Kennewick.