‘Walk About Yakima’ program speaks with Tri-Cities officials on youth violence and gang prevention

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Office of Public Defense (OPD) held a discussion on youth violence intervention Monday morning in Kennewick. Officials said they hope law enforcement, legal workers and others hear the success stories of community-based programs rather than a prison sentence.

According to the OPD, youth gang and violence prevention is a topic the Tri-Cities community wants to learn about.

