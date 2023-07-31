In 2014, South Carolina became the last U.S. state to stop following a pre-Prohibition law that banned alcohol sales on Election Day. But that doesn't mean that every state in the country allows its citizens to booze it up before casting their ballot. In Alaska, a law is still on the books that prohibits the serving or sale of alcoholic beverages until the polls close, which is usually 8 p.m. It's only then that the bars can open—unless it's in a city that's adopted an ordinance that states otherwise.
REGIONAL — August 1st, 2023 is the deadline to cast your vote in the Primary Election, featuring numerous races with more than two candidates vying for office, special funding measures and recalls. Three candidates will be narrowed down to two for the General Election.
YAKIMA COUNTY
In Yakima County, voters will have the opportunity to narrow down the vote for a mayor for Granger, Selah, and Wapato, along with council positions in Naches, Sunnyside, Union Gap, and Yakima. Additionally, director positions for Sunnyside, Toppenish and West Valley School Districts are on the ballot, along with a Fire District 12 commissioner position.
Fire District 3 in Yakima County is seeking a permanent lid lift for fire protection and EMS, as well as the establishment of a public hospital district in the Lower Valley area of the county. Positions 1 through 5 for the public hospital district are detailed in the voters' guide.
KITTITAS COUNTY
Kittitas County residents will have the chance to vote for the mayor for Cle Elum, with three candidates in the running. There's also a Cle Elum-Roslyn School District director position up for election.
BENTON COUNTY
In Benton County, voters will find the City of Prosser Mayor on the ballot for this primary election, along with one Richland City Council position and three Richland School District director positions. Additionally, the Commissioner for the Port of Benton District Two is up for election.
Notably, three Richland School Board directors are facing recall petitions, and the recall measure will be on the ballot for this primary election.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
For Franklin County, the only race in the 2023 Primary is the City of Connell Council Member Position 5.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY
In Walla Walla County, positions 3 and 4 for Walla Walla School District directors are up for election.
Voters will also decide on a measure for Walla Walla County Fire Protection District 2, a property tax levy to maintain and fund district operations.
WASHINGTON VOTERS
Note that these are not the deciding votes for the candidate races, but to narrow the race from three or more candidates down to two, to be voted on in November's General Election.
For Washington state residents, the deadline to register to vote online has passed, but in-person registration is available at your county auditor's office until closing time. All drop boxes and voting centers promptly close at 8 p.m. on August 1st, according to the Washington Secretary of State website.
It's crucial to ensure your mailed ballot is postmarked by the first and signed with a signature that matches what your election office has on file to ensure it is processed and counted. Don't miss this opportunity to make your voice heard in the 2023 Primary Election.