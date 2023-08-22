YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima residents can expect an increase in noise coming from the Yakima Training Center from Aug. 25-31 as U.S. Army Special Operations units conduct realistic military training exercises.
According to a news release from Joint-Base Lewis McChord, soldiers will be using training ammunition and other devices to make the exercises as real as possible in order to prepare them and keep them ready for real-world operations.
"This element of U.S. Army Special Operations command is a lethal, agile and versatile special operations force that conducts forcible entry operations and special operations raids across the entire spectrum of combat," the release said. "Tough, realistic military exercises conducted routinely provide the unit a unique edge for real-world missions."
Residents living or working near the Yakima Training Center can expect to hear or see more air traffic during the night, including low-flying helicopters, tilt-rotor aircraft and airplanes. They can also expect an increase in "noise associated with a large-scale, airborne operation."
"Every measure to reduce the amount of noise associated with the training will be taken," the release said. "We appreciate the support of the residents and the community in the surrounding areas during this training."
Similar exercises will also be conducted at JBLM and the Grant County International Airport from Aug. 21-31. JBLM officials said due to the "inherent risks to personal safety," they won't be providing opportunities for media or members of the public to watch the training.
Anyone with questions about the training exercise can contact the Public Affairs Office for U.S. Army Special Operations Command at 910-432-6005.
