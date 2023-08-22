Helicopter at Night at Yakima Training Center

Courtesy: Yakima Training Center

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima residents can expect an increase in noise coming from the Yakima Training Center from Aug. 25-31 as U.S. Army Special Operations units conduct realistic military training exercises.

According to a news release from Joint-Base Lewis McChord, soldiers will be using training ammunition and other devices to make the exercises as real as possible in order to prepare them and keep them ready for real-world operations. 