Selah Cliffs Wildfire - July 5, 2023

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — 12:45 p.m. - According to WSDOT, Highway 821 is now open for travelers, however, according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management, part of Highway 821 could remain closed due to the use of a helicopter in the area.

The Selah Cliffs Wildfire has burned between 75 to 100 acres of land and at least one home burned. The home was unoccupied at the time and the owner was no longer living on the property, emergency management told Apple Valley News Now's Emily Goodell.