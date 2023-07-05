YAKIMA CO., Wash. — 12:45 p.m. - According to WSDOT, Highway 821 is now open for travelers, however, according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management, part of Highway 821 could remain closed due to the use of a helicopter in the area.
The Selah Cliffs Wildfire has burned between 75 to 100 acres of land and at least one home burned. The home was unoccupied at the time and the owner was no longer living on the property, emergency management told Apple Valley News Now's Emily Goodell.
The Level 3 evacuations for the four homes in the path of the wildfire have now been downgraded to Level 1, which informs people to stay alert and get ready in the case of having to leave quickly.
The fire is no longer active and fire crews are putting out hotspots, according to emergency management.
7 a.m. - The Yakima Valley Emergency Management issued a Level 3 evacuation warning for the Selah Cliffs wildfire. This means GO NOW.
The Emergency Management organization defined the evacuation order as north of Selah Creek Dr., east of Highway 821 and south of Graffiti Cave. People are advised to leave as soon as possible.
The fire was last listed at more than 100 acres, with 0% containment.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, State Route 821 is closed due to this brush fire. Northbound traffic is stopped at milepost 3, north of Selah, and southbound traffic is stopped at milepost 25, south of Ellensburg. You can find real-time updates on this highway closure here.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update you with information as it becomes available.
