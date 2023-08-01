UPDATE: Man shot by WSP trooper identified as Toppenish man Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 1, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 Updated Aug 1, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAPATO, Wash. -- The Yakima Valley Special Investigations unit has released the name of the man who was shot by a Washington trooper back in July.Elfego Vasquez, 47, of Toppenish, was shot by Trooper Josiah Hanks on July 22 during a traffic stop.Hanks said he initiated the traffic stop because he suspected Vasquez of driving under the influence. The stop was made on I-18 in the westbound lanes at exit 44 near Wapato.Hanks told investigators Vasquez pulled out a gun and that's when Hanks shot him.Vasquez was later taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to a Seattle hospital. His current condition is not known.Read the original story here: News Man in critical condition after being shot by WSP Trooper during DUI traffic stop By Emily Goodell COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Traffic Law Alcohol Law Alcohol Abuse Elfego A. Vasquez Josiah Hanks Crimes Driving Under The Influence Social Responsibility Traffic Stop Dui Drunk Driving In The United States Mayfair Mall Shooting Seattle Emergency Medical Services Intoxicated Driver Wapato Washington Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 2023 Primary Election results Dispute between Franklin Co. Commission, sheriff, brings to light confusion among elected officials Mabton PD leading investigation into Granger police officer accused of sexual assault Judge: Granger PD officer poses 'credible threat' to woman who accused him of sexual assault YPD: Sheriff's deputy was shot while helping domestic violence victim to get away Latest News Here's why Yakima police, firefighters are facing the brunt of budget cuts Rod's House breaks ground on $6.2 million project to build youth homeless shelter Coroner: Man found dead off of US 97 in Toppenish likely died in a hit-and-run Yakima County sees 'very low' voter turnout for primary election YPD: Sheriff's deputy was shot while helping domestic violence victim to get away More News