BENTON CITY, Wash . -- 7:46 p.m. - According to Benton County Fire District 2, I-82 eastbound lanes are now open. The westbound lanes are currently closed. This was changed from a previous update around 7:09 p.m. when the road was initially reopened. Officials said if motorists want to get through, the easiest way going west is to go through Webber Canyon, Sellars Road to Highway 221 down to Prosser.

6:45 p.m. - Authorities have reopened I-82 but remain in the area monitoring the OIE Highway fire. Closures could continue to come at a moment's notice.

OIE Wildfire - 7-3-23

Firefighters remain at the scene of several burned vehicles and a damaged RV. Our crew at the scene said they saw at least one structure catch…