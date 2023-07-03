Firefighters remain at the scene of several burned vehicles and a damaged RV. Our crew at the scene said they saw at least one structure catch on fire during the OIE Highway Wildfire on July 3, 2023. This fire caused Level 3 evacuations for those in the path of the fire near Benton City and Prosser.
BENTON CITY, Wash . -- 10:10 p.m. - Eastbound and westbound lanes of I-82 between Prosser and Benton City have reopened.
8 p.m. Benton County Fire District #1 PIO Jenna Kochenauer said I-82 between Prosser and Benton City remain closed at this time. With the constant changing conditions, some agencies are reporting information that differs from others at the scene and on their posted updates. Kochenauer said she is working on getting all agencies at the scene up to speed so the right information is dispersed to the public.
Kochenauer said it is not known when I-82 will reopen in the area as the fire caused significant damage and the fire is still active at this time. She said there were several utility poles that burned along the interstate and there is concern the poles could collapse onto the roadway.
OIE Highway is open at this time.
6:45 p.m. - State fire assistance has been mobilized by Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste. This came at the request of Fire Chief Dennis Bates with Benton County Fire District #2.
The fire is estimated at 1,300 acres burned. According to fire officials, it is burning in grass and brush and is a threat to homes, crops and travel along I-82.
All evacuation orders have been lifted but shelter-in-place orders remain.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
6 p.m. - At this time I-82 between Prosser and Benton City remains closed due to fire crews battling the OIE Highway fire. It does not appear there are vehicles that are occupied along this stretch, however, our crew does have video of damaged vehicles that are along this section of road.
Our crew also has video of several burned cars and a burned RV on a property. Apple Valley News Now's Chris Whitmer and Anna Trejo say they saw at least one structure on fire at one point during the blaze.
Firefighters remain at the scene of several burned vehicles and a damaged RV. Our crew at the scene said they saw at least one structure catch…
Fire crews are still working to contain the fire.
While fighting the OIE Highway Fire, crews were called to East Badger Road and South Badger Canyon Road after a wildfire ignited near some railroad cars and tracks. Chris and Anna say the fire was quickly put out and fire crews and authorities left the scene again quickly.
4:15 p.m. - Our crew at the scene says they can see cars trapped on the closed area of the interstate between Benton City and Prosser. They reported hearing small crashing-type sounds and as the smoke cleared, at least one truck had significant front end damage and was stopped on the interstate.
3:30 p.m. - Traffic in both directions of I-82 between Prosser and Benton City is is closed due to the fire. Authorities are trying to let cars through one by one on the exit ramps. Apple Valley News Now's Chris Whitmer says at least one structure is on fire that he can see. The flames have jumped the river and can now be seen on both sides of the Yakima River.
2:30 p.m. West Old Inland Empire Highway is officially closed and authorities are redirecting traffic.
The fire can be seen on both sides of the Yakima river.
2:20 p.m. Benton PUD is trying to turn power off to the area. It is unknown how long power will be out for.
2:15 p.m. Benton PUD and the Franklin County Fire District have arrived on scene.
The heavy black smoke is impacting visibility in the area.
1:23 p.m.
A massive fire in Benton City continues to spread fast and inch closer to homes in the area.
It happened on Monday, just after 1:00 p.m. Apple Valley News Now's Anna Trejo saw the smoke on the horizon in Pasco.
Benton County Fire District, Richland Fire and Emergency Services, Benton County Fire Rescue is on the scene. West Benton Fire Rescue has announced level 3 (GO!) evacuations.
Firefighters are battling the flames in breezy and hot conditions.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released.
