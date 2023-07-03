BENTON CITY, Wash . -- 4:15 p.m. - Our crew at the scene says they can see cars trapped on the closed area of the interstate between Benton City and Prosser. They reported hearing small crashing-type sounds and as the smoke cleared, at least one truck had significant front end damage and was stopped on the interstate.
3:30 p.m. - Traffic in both directions of I-82 between Prosser and Benton City is is closed due to the fire. Authorities are trying to let cars through one by one on the exit ramps. Apple Valley News Now's Chris Whitmer says at least one structure is on fire that he can see. The flames have jumped the river and can now be seen on both sides of the Yakima River.
2:30 p.m. West Old Inland Empire Highway is officially closed and authorities are redirecting traffic.
The fire can be seen on both sides of the Yakima river.
2:20 p.m. Benton PUD is trying to turn power off to the area. It is unknown how long power will be out for.
2:15 p.m. Benton PUD and the Franklin County Fire District have arrived on scene.
The heavy black smoke is impacting visibility in the area.
1:23 p.m.
A massive fire in Benton City continues to spread fast and inch closer to homes in the area.
It happened on Monday, just after 1:00 p.m. Apple Valley News Now's Anna Trejo saw the smoke on the horizon in Pasco.
Benton County Fire District, Richland Fire and Emergency Services, Benton County Fire Rescue is on the scene. West Benton Fire Rescue has announced level 3 (GO!) evacuations.
Firefighters are battling the flames in breezy and hot conditions.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released.
