BENTON CITY, Wash . -- 4:15 p.m. - Our crew at the scene says they can see cars trapped on the closed area of the interstate between Benton City and Prosser. They reported hearing small crashing-type sounds and as the smoke cleared, at least one truck had significant front end damage and was stopped on the interstate.

3:30 p.m. - Traffic in both directions of I-82 between Prosser and Benton City is is closed due to the fire. Authorities are trying to let cars through one by one on the exit ramps. Apple Valley News Now's Chris Whitmer says at least one structure is on fire that he can see. The flames have jumped the river and can now be seen on both sides of the Yakima River.