BENTON CITY, Wash . -- 8 p.m. Benton County Fire District #1 PIO Jenna Kochenauer said I-82 between Prosser and Benton City remain closed at this time. With the constant changing conditions, some agencies are reporting information that differs from others at the scene and on their posted updates. Kochenauer said she is working on getting all agencies at the scene up to speed so the right information is dispersed to the public.

Kochenauer said it is not known when I-82 will reopen in the area as the fire caused significant damage and the fire is still active at this time. She said there were several utility poles that burned along the interstate and there is concern the poles could collapse onto the roadway.

OIE Wildfire - 7-3-23

Firefighters remain at the scene of several burned vehicles and a damaged RV. Our crew at the scene said they saw at least one structure catch…