UPDATE: Authorities issue Level 3 (GO!) evacuations near Benton City
Morgan Huff, Anna Trejo, Chris Whitmer - Apple Valley News Now
Jul 3, 2023

BENTON CITY, Wash. -- 2:30 p.m. West Old Inland Empire Highway is officially closed and authorities are redirecting traffic. The fire can be seen from both sides of the Yakima river.

2:20 p.m. Benton PUD is trying to turn power off to the area. It is unknown how long power will be out for.

2:15 p.m. Benton PUD and the Franklin County Fire District have arrived on scene. The heavy black smoke is impacting visibility in the area.

Original Story 1:23 p.m.

A massive fire in Benton City continues to spread fast and inch closer to homes in the area. It happened on Monday, just after 1:00 p.m. Apple Valley News Now's Anna Trejo saw the smoke on the horizon in Pasco.

Benton County Fire District, Richland Fire and Emergency Services, Benton County Fire Rescue is on the scene. West Benton Fire Rescue has announced level 3 (GO!) evacuations.

Firefighters are battling the flames in breezy and hot conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released.