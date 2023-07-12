UPDATE: Authorities identify 2 men killed on the Yakama Reservation By Emily Goodell Morgan Huff Author email Jul 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email UPDATE: Authorities identify 2 men killed on the Yakama Reservation Show more Show less 0:29 UPDATE: Authorities identify 2 men killed on the Yakama Reservation 0:29 Emily Goodell - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save YAKAMA RESERVATION -- Authorities have identified two men killed in a less than 24-hour period last week in the Lower Yakima Valley.Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy earlier this week showed 57-year-old George Elwell died of a gunshot wound to the head Thursday evening in White Swan.The following morning, two people were shot in Wapato and one of them — a man in his 20s — survived but was sent to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries.Curtice said the second victim, 20-year-old Isaiah Tillequots, died from a gunshot wound to the torso. It’s unclear if the incidents are connected, but the FBI is investigating.Read more here: 0:38+2 2 killed, 1 injured overnight on Yakama ReservationCOPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Kennewick man charged with murder, accused of killing girlfriend UPDATE: Remains of woman missing since 2019 found outside of Connell UPDATE: Authorities identify 2 men killed on the Yakama Reservation Yakima PD seeks video of Mustang crashing into bicyclist on Englewood Avenue YCSO: Man arrested after fatally shooting his father in Naches Latest News YCSO: Man arrested after fatally shooting his father in Naches FDA Approves First Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill Naches Fire Dept. asks voters to consider levy lid lift to keep up with inflation Yakima PD seeks video of Mustang crashing into bicyclist on Englewood Avenue Campfire restrictions for Wenatchee go into effect July 14 More News