Update - AMBER ALERT canceled after two children found, who were taken from grandmother's home in Yakima

Jill Sperling

Jun 26, 2023
Updated 2 hrs ago

Update- According to the WA State Patrol, the children have been located. We'll update this story further as more details come into our newsroom.

Original story-

11-year-old Kiana Telles

5-year-old Fabian Telles

Suspect, 40-year-old Glenda Reyes

AMBER ALERT

YAKIMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for two children in Yakima.

According to WSP, 11-year-old Kiana Telles and five-year-old Fabian Telles were taken from their grandmother's home on Sunday, June 25, around 3 p.m.

The suspect, 40-year-old Glenda Reyes, is not known to the children's grandmother. Reyes us described as having black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'06"and 180 pounds. Reyes may be driving a gray 2004 Pontiac with a Yakama Nation license plate: YN8771.

Kiana has black hair and brown eyes. She is 4'4" and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt and gray stretch pants.

Fabian has black hair and brown eyes. He is 2'06" and 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a shark on it and blue Adidas shorts.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at 509-574-2500.