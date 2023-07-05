Union Gap man left in critical condition after shooting in Sunnyside Erin Wencl Erin Wencl Author email Jul 5, 2023 Jul 5, 2023 Updated 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - A Union Gap man is in critical condition after a shooting in Sunnyside late Monday night.It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Officers were called to a location near South 1st Street and Nicolai Avenue after reports of a shooting.Once at the scene, officers with the Sunnyside Police Department found a 30-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital, then flown to another facility in the state.The Grandview Police Department, LEAD Task Force, Washington State Patrol, Sunnyside Fire Department and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.At this time, Sunnyside Police have not released information on arrests in the case or what led up to the shooting.Authorities asked if people have information, please contact Detective Melissa Heeren at 509-836-6200. People can remain anonymous if they choose.This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Local News Benton Co. authorities put Operation Dry Water into effect Erin Wencl, Alyssa Warner News Yakima police preparing to ramp up parking enforcement across the city By Emily Goodell News 'Please stay out': Spectators pose a road block for battling wildfires in Yakima Co. By Emily Goodell News Eastern Washington to get new federal prosecutor for MMIP cases By Emily Goodell Local News KFD releases more information on Kennewick house fire Erin Wencl Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erin Wencl Author email Follow Erin Wencl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular KFD releases more information on Kennewick house fire Benton Co. authorities put Operation Dry Water into effect 'Please stay out': Spectators pose a road block for battling wildfires in Yakima Co. Roll over crash on Road 68 and Court Street Texas man who went missing as a teen is found alive 8 years later Latest News Union Gap man left in critical condition after shooting in Sunnyside Selah Cliffs fire lists Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation warning and highway closure Yakima police preparing to ramp up parking enforcement across the city 'Please stay out': Spectators pose a road block for battling wildfires in Yakima Co. Eastern Washington to get new federal prosecutor for MMIP cases More News