UNION GAP, Wash. — Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic is recognizing the Union Gap Cabela's for going above and beyond to support breastfeeding mothers at their business.  

"Gone are the days of women needing to be pumping in bathrooms and their hot or freezing cold cars; employers are required to provide reasonable accommodations to breastfeeding women," YVFWC WIC Dietitian Gabrielle Frank said. "But unfortunately, workplace challenges around breastfeeding remains the most common reason women either never breastfeed or stop a lot earlier than recommended."