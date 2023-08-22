UNION GAP, Wash. — Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic is recognizing the Union Gap Cabela's for going above and beyond to support breastfeeding mothers at their business.
"Gone are the days of women needing to be pumping in bathrooms and their hot or freezing cold cars; employers are required to provide reasonable accommodations to breastfeeding women," YVFWC WIC Dietitian Gabrielle Frank said. "But unfortunately, workplace challenges around breastfeeding remains the most common reason women either never breastfeed or stop a lot earlier than recommended."
Frank said that's why recognizing the efforts of the sporting goods store — and 11 other local businesses nominated for the 2023 Employer Excellence in Breastfeeding Support Award — is so important. She said it was one of the employees at Cabela's who submitted the nomination for the award after returning from maternity leave to find her employer had already set up a place for her and other new moms to breastfeed.
"All too often, what the catalyst for employers to make these changes is somebody coming back from maternity leave saying, 'Hey, I need this,'" Frank said. "But what Cabela's did is they took the initiative on their own to transform a training room to be supportive of moms who wanted to use that space to express their breast milk."
The room has a reclining chair, a table, a mini fridge for storing breast milk and a locking door to provide privacy. According to Frank, management has also told employees they're allowed to use the room anytime they need to pump, whether that's during or outside of their breaks.
“We are a family ourselves and families should take care of each other and having the privacy to be able to perform that for your child is just very important,” said Keith Elward, General Manager at the Union Gap Cabela’s, in a news release. “I feel that to not do it really takes away from the importance of building lasting relationships with the people who work for you.”
Frank said in addition to being able to use the new room to pump, employees will also be allowed to bring their babies in during the day to breastfeed.
“The fact that Cabela’s is supporting moms with being able to do to that, to feed their babies directly at their breast, is a great option and an example of them really making a supportive environment for their employees," Frank said.
Frank said that supportive environment is incredibly important for women who want to continue breastfeeding. She said the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for at least the first six months of a baby's life.
"It decreases their risk for scary scenarios like SIDS —sudden infant death syndrome — reduces the risk for asthma, diabetes, respiratory infections and cancer," Frank said. "The same can be said for moms who are breastfeeding; it can reduce the risk for cancer for arthritis, diabetes, high blood pressure."
However, Frank said the data shows that's only happening for about 17% of the babies in Washington state, but if businesses continue to expand options for breastfeeding mothers in the workplace, that number could increase.
"One of the reasons why we have this award is not only to celebrate Cabela's and the other 11 employers that were nominated and the efforts that they're making, but also to put this out there to other employers, to say this is what our workforce needs," Frank said.
